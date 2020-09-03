In partnership with affiliates of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citizens and Truist, Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) has completed an amendment to the terms of its existing secured asset-based revolving line of credit (expires July 2022), which suspends certain anti-cash hoarding restrictions when the outstanding balance remains below $375M.

As a result of the increased flexibility resulting from the amendment, the significant cash-generating potential and the stability of the business in recent months, even in the face of COVID-19, the company took the first step in delevering its balance sheet by paying off the entire existing $375.5M balance on its revolving line of credit, paying off its existing $20M FILO term loan facility and also prepaying a $50M portion of its 4.5% Fixed Rate Term Loan.