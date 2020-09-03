J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports revenue fell 49% Y/Y in Q2 to $92.6M. Direct to consumer net sales represented 71.6% of total sales during the quarter.

Gross margin rose to 59.4% from 58.3% a year ago, which reflected the impact of actions taken in 2019 to clear excess inventory. Adjusted EBITDA was -$6.2M vs. +12.6M last year.

J.Jill ended the quarter with an inventory position of $64.2M and cash of $31.8M.

The company did not provide financial guidance but continues to expect to end the year with approximately 275 stores. J.Jill also sees total capital spending in FY20 being approximately $5.0M.

Shares of JILL are down 6.91% premarket to $0.59.

