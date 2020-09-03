Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.66.

Revenue of $124.72M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Woody Woodward, Chief Executive Officer said, "Our business is experiencing tailwinds from the favorable dynamics within the home segment and fewer store-based competitors than a year ago, but we are also seeing momentum created by our own merchandising, brand, omni-channel, infrastructure and cost reduction initiatives. We are far from finished on our journey to build Kirkland's into a stronger brand with a clear design point of view at an attainable price point, and we are focused on continuing to make the right decisions for the long-term benefit of Kirkland's and our shareholders."

Press Release