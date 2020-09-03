Baird starts off coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with an Outperform rating on a positive view of the growth opportunity.

The firm fires off a price target of $160 on Beyond Meat to rep 23% upside potential and stand well above the average Wall Street PT of $119.74. The Wall Street analyst community is Neutral on BYND in general, with more than half of ratings on the cautious side.