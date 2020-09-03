Taylor Morrison Home's (NYSE:TMHC) August net sales orders jumped 74% Y/Y, with the average sales pace per community for the month up more than 50% Y/Y.

The company also announces it will redeem all of its remaining 6.000% senior notes due 2023 and 5.875% senior notes due 2025 issued by its subsidiaries, adding up to ~$187M principal amount.

The new redemptions come after TMHC partially paid down the same set of notes in July, bringing its total debt reduction to ~$335M, or 12%, since the close of its acquisition of William Lyon Homes on Feb. 6, 2020.

See TMHC's long-term debt over the past 11 quarters, with the June 2020 quarter being the most recent: