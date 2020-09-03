Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announces that beginning September 28, all patients tested for COVID-19 by Fulgent will also receive results for Influenzas A and B.

“With flu season fast approaching, we believe it will be critical to differentiate between Influenza and SARS-CoV-2, and that this combination of virus testing will become the standard of care during the remainder of the pandemic,” commented Brandon Perthuis, CCO.

The addition Influenza testing will apply to all Fulgent COVID-19 tests and platforms including drive-through testing, enterprise testing for back-to-work and back-to-school, facility-based testing, as well as its FDA authorized Picture at-home test.