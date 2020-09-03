Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) trades higher after reporting sequential sales improvement in Q2. CEO Virginia Drosos says the company scaled its new virtual model, improved merchandise assortment and enhanced digital marketing successfully during the quarter.

Same-store sales were down 31.3% in Q2, even with e-commerce growth of 72.1%. Brick-and-mortar sales improved sequentially as store openings accelerated from approximately 20% open by end May to 75% open by end June and 90% open by mid-July. Preliminary August same-store sales are 10.9%, with e-commerce growth of 65.2%.

The company says it is maintaining cost containment efforts, and net structural cost savings are on track to exceed $100M in FY21.

Signet isn't issuing any formal guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Signet are up 4.90% premarket to $19.50.

Previously: Signet EPS beats by $0.94, beats on revenue (Sept. 3)