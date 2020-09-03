Solid-state lithium battery maker QuantumScape is the latest to become a publicly traded entity through a merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCACU) is up 36.8% in premarket trade following the deal, which follows EV maker Nikola's SPAC merger in early June.

The implied value of the newly combined company, which will list under "QS" on the New York Stock Exchange, is $3.3B.

Compared to lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries charge quicker and have a greater energy density, meaning vehicles can go farther with the same size battery pack, but the batteries are extremely costly to produce.

QuantumScape is expected to receive more than $1B in cash and funding commitments, led by Volkswagen and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, as part of the transaction. It's also backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.