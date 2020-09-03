Analysts weigh in on PagerDuty's (NYSE:PD) Q2 results, which featured in-line revenue and guidance and a billings disappointment.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, price target from $34 to $31) notes that billings growth was weaker at 7% Y/Y, which was "exacerbated by more extensive co-terming of deals and by more favorable payment terms for the most impacted customers."

Key quote: "After a solid 1Q, 2Q got off to a slow start reflecting lower pipeline conversion, longer sales cycles, higher-than-normal churn in small business and slower expansion in enterprise, particularly in harder hit verticals."

RBC Capital (Outperform), saying that revenue and guidance "were essentially in-line, while billings trailed and was in focus for investors, despite expected fluctuations."

The firm still thinks "a stabilizing end market and resilient model should result in PagerDuty well positioned for post-COVID tailwinds around acceleration to the cloud and digital transformation."

PagerDuty shares are down 25.5% pre-market, pulling back from a rally over the past week.

