Tradeweb Markets' (NASDAQ:TW) August average daily trading volume of $747.1B fell 9.9% Y/Y.

Total August trading volume was $15.7T.

"U.S. credit trading volume on our platform soared 65.9% over last year and we had our highest-ever share of TRACE volume for U.S. high-grade, as adoption of all-to-all anonymous trading, portfolio trading, and net spotting protocols took root in the work-from-home environment," said CEO Lee Olesky.

U.S. high-grade credit trading on Tradeweb was a record 18.1% share of TRACE, of which 7.7% was traded fully electronically.

Tradeweb reports strong volumes in U.S. Treasurys, European government bonds and mortgages.

See Tradeweb's total return vs. S&P 500 in the past year: