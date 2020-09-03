Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) scoots lower in early trading to put more distance between the current price and the split-adjusted all-time high of $502.49 struck earlier in the week.

Shares are down 7.06% in premarket action to $416.05 on volume of over 878K.

Yesterday, long-time Tesla investor Ballie Gifford lowered its stake in Tesla due to the high weighting of the stock in its portfolio. That type of profit-taking could be a part of the two-day selling pressure on Tesla after its +400% YTD run.

Tesla broke a 16-day streak of being in overbought territory, according to the RSI momentum gauge.

Read more about what history tells us with regard to how the RSI has impacted shares in the electric carmaker during its time as a publicly-traded company here.