Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) scoots lower in early trading to put more distance between the current price and the split-adjusted all-time high of $502.49 struck earlier in the week.

Shares are down 7.06% in premarket action to $416.05 on volume of over 878K.

Yesterday, long-time Tesla investor Ballie Gifford lowered its stake in Tesla due to the high weighting of the stock in its portfolio. That type of profit-taking could be a part of the two-day selling pressure on Tesla after its +400% YTD run.

Tesla broke a 16-day streak of being in overbought territory, according to the RSI momentum gauge.