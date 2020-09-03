Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +4.4% pre-market after combining with SK Engineering and Construction to power on two new clean energy facilities with fuel cell technology in South Korea, providing power for nearly 61K households.

The first power plant in Hwasung boasts a 19.8 MW fuel cell deployment, making it Bloom's biggest project in South Korea and the company's second largest in the world.

The second plant, located in the city of Paju, consists of an 8.1 MW fuel cell deployment.

Bloom announced plans in July to enter the commercial hydrogen market via hydrogen-powered fuel cells and electrolyzers that produce renewable hydrogen; the products will be introduced to the South Korean market in 2021 through an expanded partnership with SK E&C.

Bloom shares rose to a 52-week high $19.67 on the July news and are indicated to open at ~$17.20 today.