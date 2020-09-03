As part of its international growth strategy, MediPharm Labs' (OTCQX:MEDIF) wholly-owned subsidiary will supply premium, formulated cannabis oil to Lima-based Cann Farm Peru S.A.C., producer and distributor serving Peruvian and other Latin American markets; delivery to commence in Q4.

The company has expanded its addressable medical, wellness and adult-use markets to parts of Asia Pacific, Europe and now Latin America.

"Peru is one of the top medical cannabis markets in the world and Cann Farm is one of very few cannabis companies which hold both a Droguería licence and cannabis importation licence which makes this agreement of outstanding strategic value to MediPharm Labs," CEO Pat McCutcheon commented.

Under the one-year renewable agreement, MediPharm Labs will provide a variety of cannabis concentrate formats, with optionality for patient ready formulated products.

LATAM Cannabis report by Prohibition Partners estimates the LATAM market to exceed $12B by 2028 thereby providing growth potential to global cannabis companies.