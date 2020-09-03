Patterson Companies (PDCO) fiscal Q1 results:

Revenues: $1245.8M (-6.2%); Dental: $430.3M (-14.1%); Animal Health: $812.2M (-0.6%).

Net Income: $24.4M (-18.7%); EPS: $0.25 (-21.9%); non-GAAP Net Income: $31.5M (+24.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.33 (22.2%).

Adjusted operating margin increases by 40 bps y/y to 3.8% due to aggressive cost savings measures, sequentially improving sales during Q1 and operational execution.

CF Ops: ($229.8M) (-408.4%).

Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, Patterson is not providing FY 2021 guidance at this time.

PDCO momentum grade is A-, while Profitability grade is B and Growth grade is B-.

