Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports organic net sales growth of 12% in FQ4, driven by favorable volume in both Meals & Beverages and Snacks reflecting a continued increase in demand as at-home food consumption remained elevated.

Revenue by segments: Meals and beverages: $1.018B (+28%) vs. $960.3M consensus; Snacks: $1.09B (+11%) vs. $1.08B consensus.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 190 bps to 35.6% vs. consensus of 34%, driven by the benefits of supply chain productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, as well as mark-to-market gains on outstanding commodity hedges, improved operating leverage and favorable product mix.

Adjusted EBIT up 22% to $307M vs. consensus of $300.8M.

Q1 Guidance: Net sales: +5% - +7% vs. consensus of +4.5%; Adjusted EBIT: +6% - +9%; Adjusted EPS: $0.88 - $0.92 (+13% - +18%) vs, consensus of $0.89.

FY2021 Selective Assumptions: Cost savings: $75M - $85M; Net interest expense: $215M - $220M; Adjusted tax rate: ~24%; Capex: ~$350M.

Cost savings on track:

CPB -2.8% premarket.

Earnings Presentation

Previously: Campbell Soup EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Sept. 3)