Bank of America notes that if a report from The Wall Street Journal on Juul Labs (JUUL) exiting most of Europe and Asia is accurate, the company would likely shrink its markets to just the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Despite the Juul headaches, the firm maintain a Buy rating on Altria (NYSE:MO) and price objective of $50 as it points to the long history of tobacco being resilient.

"MO offers earnings stability, an attractive yield and a valuation near historical lows. Our $50 PO values MO at 10.8x our 2021E EPS of $4.61 and represents a near 15-20% disc to its July 2017 to date (12.7x) forward PE avg (post FDA's reinvigorated regulatory policy), which we see as warranted given FDA/FTC/JUUL concerns partly offset by its earnings power/yield."

Shares of Altria are flat in premarket trading.