Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has appointed three new independent members to its board of directors, reflecting a transition and strategic shift to accelerate growth within B&W in light of improved operational stability.

The new independent members are Philip Moeller, Rebecca Stahl and Joseph Tato. CEO Kenneth Young and Chief Strategy Officer Henry Bartoli have also joined the Board, with Young appointed as Chairman of the Board.

In connection with the transition, Matthew Avril (former Chairman), Cynthia Dubin, Brian Kahn, Bryant Riley and Kenneth Siegel have retired from the Board. As a result, the new Board is comprised of six members, with four serving as independent directors, including current Director Alan Howe becoming Lead Independent Director.

"B&W is on an exciting path forward as we work to execute on our growth strategy, including expanding our global sales team, pursuing strategic investments in new technologies, and capitalizing on a robust global pipeline within our new Renewable, Environmental and Thermal segments," said CEO Kenneth Young. "The new directors have strong and successful backgrounds across each of these segments and are well experienced in global growth initiatives."