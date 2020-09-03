A narrow Q2 revenue miss and downside guidance send Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares sliding 9% in pre-market trading.

Q2 revenue totaled $547.5M, missing estimates by $1.27M. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.43, $0.01 above consensus.

MAUs on Momo apps totaled 111.5M, down from the 113.5M in last year's quarter.

Total paying users of live video service and value-added service were 12.8M, up from 11.8M.

Buyback: The board approves a repurchase program of up to $300M over the next 12 months.

"The second quarter of 2020 was a busy quarter for us. With things gradually coming back to normal on the traffic side, starting from the second quarter of 2020, our teams have stepped up efforts to push toward our long term strategic goals. I am glad to see that Tantan has reached a breakthrough with its testing of live video service. With the strength coming from Tantan and the value-added service on the core Momo, we can now focus more on driving structural changes to the core live broadcasting business so that it can grow healthily and steadily in the new macro environment," says CEO Yan Tang.

For Q3, Momo expects revenue of RMB3.7-3.8B, below the RMB4.32 consensus.

Press release.

Previously: Momo EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Sep. 03 2020)