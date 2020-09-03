tZERO a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has made trading free for broker-dealers trading publicly traded digital securities registered with the U.S. regulators, effective today when market opens.

Private securities that are permitted to trade on the tZERO ATS will continue to be subject to the previous fee structure.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “At tZERO, we are committed to fostering the industry adoption of digital securities and believe that free trading on registered digital securities will be a more compelling model for attracting broker-dealer subscribers and investors. We are excited for tZERO ATS to introduce this change for Overstock’s preferred digital dividend shares, OSTKO, and other relevant securities, and look forward to accelerating the adoption of its platform.”