BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) ahead of the company's FQ2 earnings report next week and calls it solidly positioned into the second half of the year.

"We expect the company to post a solid beat driven by reopened stores, digital sales that were boosted by its week-long sale event, and the incorporation of the MIRROR acquisition, which closed July 7th," previews analyst Camilo Lyon.

The firm increasing its sales and EPS estimates into the print and notes that LULU was the only brand it saw that consumers were willing to wait in line for 20 to 30 minutes amid social distancing policies.

"With respect to digital sales, we are modeling growth of 124%, which will also likely prove conservative as we expect July's online clearance event drove significant traffic and conversion," updates Lyon.

The closing of the MIRROR acquisition is also expected to add an incremental $10M in FQ2 sales.

"As we look to 2H20, we believe LULU is exceptionally well positioned to leverage the comfort and athletic trends that we do not see ebbing. Longer term, robust international expansion runway coupled with cross-selling opportunities with MIRROR and secular casualization/athletic tailwinds should lead to increased market share growth globally," sums up Lyon on the upside ahead.

