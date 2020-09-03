Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) reports fiscal Q4 results that beat on the top and bottom line with revenue up 17% Y/Y to $243.67M and $0.46 EPS, which beat consensus by $0.49.

The company guides downside revenue for FQ1 and FY21, seeing $162-166M (consensus: $167.68M) and $723-733M (consensus: $771.61), respectively.

Guggenheim analyst Ken Wong (Neutral) says Guidewire's results were "good enough," and he thinks investors will "react favorably to the 10 cloud deals that Guidewire closed compared to six a year ago despite tough selling conditions."

Wong notes that GWRE's 2021 ARR outlook of $560-571M was below the $571M estimate but within the range of lowered investor expectations.

Guidewire shares are up 3.9% pre-market to $123.

Previously: Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue (Sep. 02 2020)

Deeper dive: Guidewire's fiscal Q4 earnings call transcript.