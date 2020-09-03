General Moly (NYSEMKT: GMO ) +32.2% PM , entered into a binding LOI with Nevada-based Pathfinder Minerals for the sale of its Liberty Moly and all Liberty Project assets owned by the company for $1M in cash.

On execution of the purchase agreement and title transfer on or before September 15, 2020, Pathfinder will will make an additional payment of $1M and a further $1M payable on completion of commissioning of a production plant of any metal commodity on the property.

General Moly will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on molybdenum production from the property.

Despite the transaction, the company's ability to remain going concern stands uncertain due to significant working capital deficit.