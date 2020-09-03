CTO Realty Growth's (NYSEMKT:CTO) board approves a plan to convert to a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes starting with the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

To qualify as a REIT, the company must annually distribute to its shareholders an amount at least equal to 90% of the company’s REIT taxable income.

As such, CTO plans to make a one-time special distribution to its shareholders of previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to the taxable periods ended on or prior to Dec. 31, 2019.

Based on preliminary analysis, the company estimates the aggregate amount of the special distribution will be between $46M and $54M.

Expects to pay the special distribution in a combination of cash and common stock, with each shareholder being permitted to elect to receive their entire distribution in either cash or common stock.

Expects that the special distribution will be declared in Q4 2020 and paid in December 2020.

Sees holding a special meeting of shareholder in Q4 2020 with the purpose of approving the proposed merger that will effect the conversion to a REIT.

