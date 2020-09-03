Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will delay the planned restart of Train 2 at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant in Western Australia until October, saying it needs more time to repair welds on its propane heat exchangers.

Train 2 at Australia's second-largest LNG plant has been shut since May for maintenance, which was extended after cracks were found in the production unit's propane kettles.

The company says it will continue to meet its contractual obligations to provide gas to the Western Australian domestic market through the extended shutdown.

Gorgon LNG plans to shut Train 1 in early October and Train 3 in January 2021 for inspections.