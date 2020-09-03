Extending on a long relationship, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding following extensive preliminary discussions toward establishing a North American automotive alliance.

Striking substantial cost efficiency benefits is one the major goals of the alliance.

The scope of the proposed alliance includes a range of vehicles to be sold under each company's distinct brands, as well as cooperation in purchasing, research and development and connected services. Under the proposed alliance, Honda and GM would also collaborate on a variety of segments in North America, intending to share common vehicle platforms.

Co-development planning discussions will begin immediately, with engineering work beginning in early 2021.

The announcement builds on the agreement signed between the companies in April to jointly develop two all-new electric vehicles for Honda based on GM's highly flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries.

"Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today's vehicle portfolio," says GM President Mark Reuss.

Source: Press Release

GM is down 0.19% premarket and Honda trades flat.

Compare GM and Honda side by side.