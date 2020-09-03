U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) approved antiviral influenza therapy, RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), for ~$7M to deliver it to Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.

The order is part of a $34.7M contract (Contract No. 75D301-18-C-02984) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 for the procurement of up to 50K doses of RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) over a five-year period for the SNS.