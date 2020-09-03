ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) launches COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA, a proprietary immunoassay that detects SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.

It developed the test in collaboration with Leinco Technologies. Under the terms of their agreement, Leinco is responsible for manufacturing and has the right to sell the test in markets other than those reserved exclusively for ADMA (plasma donation centers).

The company is positioning ImmunoRank, designed to test up to 90 samples per kit with 99.8% specificity (correctly identifying true negatives), as an aid to identify individuals who produce an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection, and specifically for the detection of circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in human plasma of all immune globulin classes. Turnaround time is ~80 minutes.

It is preparing an application for emergency use authorization in the U.S.