In its August LTL operating metrics, Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reported an increase of 1.3% Y/Y in revenue/day led by a 2.4% rise in LTL tons/day that was partially offset by a dip in LTL revenue per hundredweight.

LTL tons per day was driven by a 5.9% increase in LTL weight per shipment, partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in LTL shipments/day.

For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges increased 2.3% Y/Y.

"This positive inflection in our revenue is a result of improving demand trends from our customers in the industrial and retail sectors, which are increasingly prioritizing high-quality service from their carriers," president & CEO Greg C. Gantt commented.

"If there’s any company I would be willing to just expect beat-and-raise quarters/years from, it would be Old Dominion," wrote Stephen Simpson, CFA on Seeking Alpha.

Indicating investment for growth, company's capex have remained consistently between 10-15% of total annual revenue: