EDP-Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) agrees to sell an 80% stake in a wind and solar portfolio to Canadian-based Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure for an enterprise value of $676M.

The wind and solar portfolio located in the U.S. comprises four wind farms in operation and one solar asset for a combined 563 MW.

Following the deal, EDP says it has executed more than 55% of the €4B ($4.74B) target proceeds for 2019-22 announced in its March strategic update.

Six weeks ago, EDP agreed to buy Spanish electricity company Viesgo from Macquarie funds in a deal worth €2B including debt.