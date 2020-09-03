Beginning in February, residents and companies in the Swiss canton of Zug will be able to pay up to CHF100K (about $109K) of their taxes in either Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ether (ETH-USD).

Zug is partnering with Zug-based Bitcoin Suisse to convert the payments into francs which would then be forwarded to the tax office.

Known as "crypto valley" for the concentration of crypto firms located there, Zug has been accepting Bitcoin for certain government services since 2016.

Bitcoin Suisse Chairman Niklas Nikolajsen: "There’s almost nothing controversial about trading Bitcoin anymore. It’s completely mainstream."

As for the price of Bitcoin, it continues to struggle. Less than 48 hours after again pushing through $12K, it's threatening to drop below $11K, currently changing hands at $11.075K. Ether is off recent highs as well, now at $413.