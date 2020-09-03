Jobless claims dip 130K to 881K, but up unadjusted

The headline number for jobless claims fell significantly, but that was mainly due to a change in the way the Labor Department calculates seasonal adjustments.

On an unadjusted basis, claims for first-time benefits ticked higher.

Initial Jobless Claims: -130K to 881K vs. +958K consensus, 1.1M prior (unrevised and not using the new seasonal formula).

On an unadjusted basis, which is more comparable, jobless claims totaled 833.4K, up 7.6K from the prior week.

The four-week moving average is 991.75K, down 77.5K from the previous week.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate declined to 9.1%.

Continuing claims of 13.254M are down from 14.492M, and lower than 14M consensus. The latest figures also use the new formula.

Those claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending August 15 hit 29.2M, up 2.2M from the previous week.

People filing for some kind of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which still pays for freelancers and contractors but is absent the extra federal $300/week, rose to 759K from 608K.