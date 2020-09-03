Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) won't accept new political ads in the week heading into the U.S. presidential election in an effort to limit the spread of misinformation.

The new rule only applies to purchases made that week, not ads purchased now and scheduled for that window.

Advertisers can continue running ads purchased before that final week and adjust the targeting for those ads.

“The US elections are just two months away, and with COVID-19 affecting communities across the country, I’m concerned about the challenges people could face when voting. I’m also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook's other new election efforts include partnering with Reuters to provide live, official election results and plans to add a label to any candidate or campaign post that tries to declare victory before the official declaration. The label will direct users to the Reuters coverage.

Earlier this week, Facebook previewed a terms of service update saying the company may remove content that puts it legal or regulatory risk.