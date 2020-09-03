Q2 productivity rises more than expected in revised estimate

Q2 Productivity and Costs: +10.1% vs. +7.4% expected and +7.3% prior estimate.

That's the largest quarterly increase since Q1 of 1971, but this latest report isn't so much reflecting economic growth.

Output decreased 37.1% and hours worked fell by 42.9%, with both declines the largest in these series, which began with data in Q1 1947.

Unit labor costs: +9.0% vs. +12.1% expected and +12.2% prior estimate.

Manufacturing sector labor productivity fell by a 14.6% annual rate in Q2 2020, as output sank 47.0% and hours worked dropped 38.0%, again the largest declines in the series of data.