Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) announces that it has already exceeded the originally targeted enrollment of 700 patients in its MAESTRO NAFLD-1 clinical trial of resmetirom in patients with NASH and fibrosis that is diagnosed using non-invasive assessments.

“We plan to complete enrollment in the double-blind arms of this study near the beginning of October to enable us to report topline 52-week data by the end of next year as planned. We intend to present data from the ongoing open label arm before the end of 2020,” stated Paul Friedman, M.D., Madrigal’s CEO.

Unlike MAESTRO-NASH, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is a non-biopsy study and represents a “real-life” NASH study. NASH or presumed NASH is documented using historical liver biopsy or non-invasive techniques including fibroscan and MRI-PDFF.

MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is designed to provide incremental safety information to support the NASH indication as well as provide additional data regarding clinically relevant key secondary efficacy endpoints.