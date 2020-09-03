RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) +2.9% PM , opaganib is selected for a grant ($300K) from Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments and Therapies Program; supporting the rapid advancement of promising novel COVID-19 therapies.

RedHill's partner Apogee Biotechnology was awarded the grant from whom RedHill licensed opaganib and will also conduct research supported from the grant.

"We are pleased that the State of Pennsylvania has recognized the promising potential of our Phase 2/3-stage drug candidate opaganib as a much-needed therapeutic option for patients with COVID-19," Senior VP, R&D Reza Fathi,PhD. commented.

Until date, the global Phase 2/3 study has been approved in the U.K., Italy, Russia, and Mexico, with patient enrollment ongoing and further expansion planned.

