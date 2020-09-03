Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) gains after reporting comparable sales jumped 12.0% in FQ2 at stores that were open and through the e-commerce channel.

The retailer says e-commerce sales alone surged 353.1% during the quarter.

Gross margin came in at 33.8% of sales to top the consensus mark of 30.7%.

CEO update: "We saw strong demand and customer engagement across our stores, and the multiple omnichannel touchpoints we introduced over the past few months. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on serving our customers and executing to the pillars that underpin our Maker strategy: strengthening our retail foundation, modernizing our omnichannel experience and establishing our position as the Expert for the Maker."

Michaels ended the quarter with a liquidity position of $1.3B. No formal guidance was issued due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Michaels are up 3.66% premarket to $11.64.

