Two variants of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) are ready to proceed to first free-flight testing within the calendar year, according to DARPA and the U.S. Air Force.

It follows the successful completion of captive carry tests, while their upcoming flight tests will focus on hydrocarbon scramjet-powered propulsion and thermal management techniques to enable prolonged hypersonic cruise, in addition to affordable system designs and manufacturing approaches.

Translation: During a captive carry test, hypersonic weapons stay attached to an aircraft (like a B-52 bomber) to collect data on the weapon in flight without having to launch it. A scramjet engine uses its forward trajectory to compress incoming air, instead of relying on an oxidizer like a rocket.

"Completing the captive carry series of tests demonstrates both HAWC designs are ready for free flight," said Andrew "Tippy" Knoedler, HAWC program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office. "These tests provide us a large measure of confidence - already well informed by years of simulation and wind tunnel work - that gives us faith the unique design path we embarked on will provide unmatched capability to U.S. forces."