Citing "increasingly bullish" Q3 checks, Wedbush raises its SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) price target from $42 to $55 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Daniel Ives says SAIL's "execution and deal momentum are seeing tailwinds in this current backdrop with cloud workloads accelerating among enterprises."

Ives: " While the company has seen some speed bumps in the field over the past year from an execution perspective, we believe SAIL is still in the early innings of capitalizing on a high priority identity $10 billion+ security TAM which is being driven by the move to the cloud."

The analyst notes "evidence of this dynamic" in Q2's consensus beats across the board and sees further demand generation improvements so far in Q3.

SailPoint shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $40.

