Security division of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is awarded a contract from the DHL Hub Leipzig GmbH for ~$3M to provide the Rapiscan RTT 110 along with multiple Rapiscan Orion 927DX’s for the screening of packages and parcels in an air cargo environment.

CEO Deepak Chopra comments: "We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with DHL and to work with them to support their Hub expansion at one of the largest air cargo centers globally. All systems are expected to be installed in a fast-parcel screening environment fully utilizing the performance features of the RTT and Orion platforms.”

Check out the stock's performance over the last six months.