U.S. Global Investors is talking up its book this morning with an update on the airline industry and the bounce to 807K passengers screened by TSA last Sunday.

"We believe a return to the post-pandemic high of 863,000 could spur a second big wave of airline equity buying, making now a potentially opportune time to consider getting exposure."

"What’s more, carriers are either extending or putting in place new policies to restore confidence in air travel and lure passengers back into seats. Delta announced that it would keep the middle seat empty until at least January 2021, while United said on Sunday that it would no longer charge travelers for changing their domestic flights."

During the rough patch for the industry, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) has outperformed investors holdings United, Delta or American all by themselves this year.

U.S. airline stocks: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)