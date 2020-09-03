Slinger Bag (OTCPK:SLBG) has entered a 5-year distribution agreement with Australia’s premier tennis specialty retailer, Tennis Only as the exclusive distributor of Slinger Bag in Australia launched from October 2020.

Slinger Bag has surpassed order forecasts in all global markets with the US, UK and japan markets regularly seeing their inventories selling-out since launching in May and July.

The announcement follows recent strategic distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including Japan, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and all four Scandinavian markets.

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag said, “We are excited about the long-term growth potential of our partnership with Tennis Only and importantly, about getting Slinger products into the marketplace in this tennis obsessed nation.”