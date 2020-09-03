BofA analyst Tal Liani (Buy) raises CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $114 to the Street-high $172, saying the company continues to deliver "a powerful upsell model and rapid new customer additions."

Liani: "Results confirm that COVID-19 disruptions provide a tailwind that is likely to last as enterprises treat endpoints as the new network perimeter."

The analyst attributes the post-earnings stock decline to valuation concerns but sees the valuation as "“justified given the size of the potential opportunity."

Citi (Neutral, price target from $116 to $147) says the upside was "less pronounced than in the last few quarters" and a mentioned deal with over $10M ARR "suggests less strength on ‘run rate’ basis."

Needham (Buy, PT from $120 to $170) thinks CrowdStrike "topped any reasonable investor hopes" with the revenue, subscription revenue, and ARR performance. The firm calls CRWD the "single best idea in security."

CrowdStrike shares are down 10.5% pre-market to $127.25.

