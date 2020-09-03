FedEx (NYSE:FDX) tracks higher after Berenberg lifts its rating on the shipper to Buy from Hold due to in part to the slow improvement in cash flow.

"We see a divergence in the risk/reward across the sector. We upgrade FedEx to Buy as margins finally reach an inflection point and FCF generation starts to improve," updates the German firm. The ratings lifts stands out even in more with UPS being lowered to a Sell rating in the same note from the Berenberg analyst team.

Shares of FDX are up 0.88% in premarket action.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on FedEx is flashing Very Bullish, highlighted by a A+ score for momentum and A- for profitability.