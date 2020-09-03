Movie theater chain AMC (AMC, -5% ) is slumping as the company decides to put more shares on the market.

AMC soared 16% yesterday on recovery enthusiasm as it said 70% of its theaters would be open by Labor Day weekend.

This week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order to open theaters in the state with masks and social distancing starting Friday.

But investors had barely digested the huge one-day jump when AMC announced after the bell a secondary offering for up to 30M shares.

The cash will go to the old familiar general purposes, “which may include the repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing indebtedness or capital stock, working capital, capital expenditures and other investments”, AMC said in its prospectus.

The offering will provide AMC some more breathing room with much-needed capital. AMC also raised $300M in incremental cash at the end of July by completing a debt restructuring.

The stock is up more than 220% from the low in mid-April. It is well above all its major moving averages and just moved into overbought territory according to the relative strength index, above 70.

But shares are also still just around $7, well off the 52-week high at $12 and it’s still up in the air as to how safe people feel going to the movies and what films can drag them away from the convenience of streaming.

Management may be content to see the stock hover around these levels, taking incremental wins if positive vaccine headlines arrive. The talk of vaccine distribution in October could prompt studios to consider major releases leading up to or in time for Thanksgiving, and this extra capital would give time for AMC to get its ducks in a row.

AMC could also be playing the waiting game for one of the cash-rich players to make a bid for the chain.

There is “a compelling economic rationale for one of the dominant streaming players to buy AMC,” IP Banking Research wrote on Seeking Alpha. “It allows for optimal monetization of content. Just imagine the takings Netflix would have generated for ‘The Irishman; title by showing in a short theater exclusivity period followed by releasing it in its normal unlimited content service.”

