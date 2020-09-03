ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) collaborates with Cisco DNA Spaces to enhance contact tracing with its Wi-Fi-enabled Proximity Reporting app, allowing joint customers of both the organisation to seamlessly import location-based data into the ServiceNow Contact Tracing app and identify potential interactions with an affected employee.

The company also added new capabilities to its ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite, making travel for business safer and more manageable.

The ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite has been downloaded by more than 700 organizations, including Bremer Bank, American University, Coca Cola European Partners, and State of North Carolina, and ServiceNow will continue plans of new releases twice a month to support customers’ evolving needs, given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.