Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) August total futures and options contract volume of 4.59M increased from 4.19M in July and dipped from 5.56M in August 2019.

In its August 2020 related revenue statistics, reported an increase of 13% Y/Y in energy open interest with total oil OI up 7%.

Heating oil average daily volume (ADV) increased 168% Y/Y; with OI up 25% Y/Y.

RBOB gasoline ADV rose 283% Y/Y.

North American natural gas ADV increase 19% Y/Y; OI up 24%.

European natural gas ADV rose 39% Y/Y with OI up 37%.

NYSE cash equities ADV and equity options ADV rose 10% and 55% Y/Y respectively.