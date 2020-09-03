German Chancellor Merkel faces growing domestic pressure to end support of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Russian government critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent.

Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Bundestag's committee on foreign affairs, says "we must respond with the only language Putin understands - that is gas sales... If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed now, it would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics."

Merkel has been unwavering in her commitment to the project, and many lawmakers in her party, which is close to business, still want to see it through.

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) €9.5B project also is backed by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF).