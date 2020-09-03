FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is up 15% premarket on average volume in apparent response to the selloff in Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) (down 72% premarket) after it reported that two late-studies evaluating vadadustat in non-dialysis patients with CKD anemia missed the primary safety endpoints.

Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI).

FibroGen's roxadustat is also an HIF-PHI. Its U.S. marketing application for CKD anemia in both dialysis and non-dialysis patients is currently under FDA review with a December 20 action date. Pooled data from six late-stage studies showed a safety profile comparable to placebo.

AKBA shares had been outperforming FGEN before today's action.