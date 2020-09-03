Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Eversana Life Science Services, as contemplated by the commercial services agreement dated January 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will supply Eversana with all of the requirements for Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray.

Eversana will also provide certain order to cash, chargeback processing, government price reporting, and logistics services pursuant to the agreement.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

